Adam Scott talks about Madame Web: “It’s going to be really cool”

After releasing movie versions of Venom and Morbius, Sony Pictures continues to invest in its curious shared universe of Marvel characters, specifically the Spider-Man universe.

One of the next productions in the works is the mysterious Madame Web, a film starring Dakota Johnson (Fifty Shades of Grey) that involves a team of Marvel heroines.

One of the highlights of the cast is actor Adam Scott (Rupture), who is reportedly playing a younger version of Ben Parker, Spider-Man’s adored uncle.

In an interview with the Deadline podcast, Scott spoke briefly about his experience in the new Marvel movie, promising a fun experience.

“It’s really, really fun and Dakota Johnson is amazing… It’s a great set. I think it’s going to be a really cool movie.”

A new phase of Marvel

The Madame Web cast includes Dakota Johnson in the titular role, as well as Sydney Sweeney, Emma Roberts, Isabela Merced, Zosia Mamet, Adam Scott, Mike Epps and Celeste O’.

SJ Clarkson (Jessica Jones) directs the film, which has the same writers as Morbius, and must involve traveling back in time to save an unborn Peter Parker.

Madame Web opens in theaters on October 6, 2023.

