Android 13 is finally released; see what changes

The week started with the launch of Android 13 around the world, bringing some changes to the settings and interface of smartphones. At the moment, only Pixel-branded phones are receiving updates for the new operating system, but in the coming months, Xiaomi, Motorola and Samsung brands will also receive the update.

Among the main changes that Android 13 will bring in its update is the appearance of the operating system, in which the screen and application icons will be able to be left in a specific color pattern.

In addition, Android 13 gains changes in its privacy, something very similar to the iPhone system. With the update, the user will be able to choose which apps to receive notifications from, select which media each app can have access to, as well as protect the clipboard, clearing important data within a period of time.

And for those who are trying to learn a new language, with the update it will be possible to select different languages ​​in the applications, without having to continue with the language chosen for the cell phone.

Finally, there will still be a change in Google Chrome’s media player, which will present the album cover of the played song. In addition, a change to the forward bar and a fix for the delay of Bluetooth playback will also be available.

At the moment, Google Pixel phones starting from the Pixel 4 will already receive the update, but it is not yet known exactly which other phones will be updated in the coming months. We know that the most famous brands are in the queue, and a short list of devices that will receive the update is circulating on the internet. Even though it’s not official, you can get an idea of ​​which ones will switch to Android 13.

Check out some models:

ASUS ZenFone8, Ala LG, LG Velvet LTE, Motorola Edge 30, Motorola Edge S, Motorola X30, Motorola Edge 20 Lite, Motorola Moto G60, Realme GT2 Pro, Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy A73, Galaxy A22, Galaxy M23, Vivo X80 Pro , Xiaomi 12. There are many other phones on the list, which may or may not be updated to Android 13.