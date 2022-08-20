Angelina Jolie praises ‘strength’ and ‘resilience’ of Afghan women

Angelina Jolie praises Afghan women’s ‘strength’ and ‘resilience’ credit:Bang Showbiz

Angelina Jolie praised the “strength” and “resilience” of Afghan women.

The actress and humanitarian, 47, spoke a year after US troops withdrew from Afghanistan and the Taliban took control of the country. She saluted the women for their struggle through horror and adversity.

“The daughters of Afghanistan are extraordinary for their strength, resilience and resourcefulness,” the actress said, writing for TIME magazine.

The ‘Eternals’ star mentioned the treatment of women in the country, including public beatings, kidnappings, political arrests and forced marriages.

“Despite the dangers, the greatest resistance to reversing women’s rights in Afghanistan did not come from foreign powers, but from Afghan women themselves, who took to the streets,” she added.

Angelina condemned the way Afghan women’s advancement over the past two decades has been “reversed with unimaginable speed.”

“Overnight, they and 14 million other Afghan women and girls lost the right to go to high school or university, the right to work and freedom of movement,” she wrote.

The ‘Maleficent’ actress also criticized the United States and its allies for making the decision to withdraw, labeling it “the worst possible step” while sending a message of hope that the current situation is not “the final chapter”. .

“There have been many chapters in the history of Afghanistan and many dark moments. This is definitely one of them. But I’m sure it’s not the final chapter,” she continued. “The dream of a pluralistic and open Afghanistan, built on the equal efforts and free voices of all its people, may seem – and is in fact – a distant hope. But I know it’s possible. It doesn’t end there.”

The Hollywood star had an emotional moment in her personal life last week when she dropped off her 17-year-old daughter Zahara at Spelman College in Atlanta, Georgia.

In a video posted online, the school’s president, Dr. Helene Gayle, asked Angelina how she feels about being a mother to a Spelman student and the actress replied, “I’m going to start crying! I haven’t started crying yet… I’m holding back…”