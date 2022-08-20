Apple warns of flaw in iPhones, iPads and Macs that allows access to devices by hackers; know how to protect yourself

Apple users were advised to immediately update their iPhones, iPads and Macs to protect against some security vulnerabilities, which allow attackers to take full control of their devices. This Wednesday (17), the technology giant released the system fix.

“Apple is aware of a report that indicates this issue may have been actively exploited,” says. According to the technical description, a hacker could take advantage of the breach and gain access to all the devices’ data and capabilities.

The company did not disclose how it realized the flaw, however, it suggested that owners of the affected devices should not waste time and update the systems. Who should watch out for this? iPhone 6S and later owners; various iPad models from the 5th generation onwards, including all iPad Pro and iPad Air 2; and Mac computers running MacOS Monterey. The bug also affects some iPods.

The Silicon Valley-based organization used to boast that its products were not hostage to viruses, unlike Windows systems. But with the growth of the brand, with almost two billion active devices, the brand has also been the target of digital invaders.

The good news is that the problem can be solved quite easily. On iPhones and iPads, it is recommended that the person back it up using iCloud or the computer itself. Then, just go to Settings > General and tap on “Software Update”. On Macs, select “System Preferences” from the Apple menu in the corner of the screen and click “Software Update”.

