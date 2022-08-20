Asteroid the size of two Egyptian pyramids will pass close to Earth tomorrow (Photo: Getty Images)

It’s the first time in 100 years that such a large space rock has come so close;

It is estimated that the celestial body is about 228 meters;

It is predicted to approach at a speed of about 32,000 km/h.

An asteroid almost twice the size of the Great Pyramid of Giza, in Egypt, is expected to pass close to Earth this Saturday (20). The celestial body called 2019 AW13 is estimated to be about 228 meters, almost twice the size of the historic monument, which is 138 meters. It is the first time in 100 years that such a large space rock has come this close.

It is predicted to approach at a speed of about 32,000 km/h, and will pass at a distance of 13.8 Lunar Distances, with a Lunar Distance being the distance between the Earth and the Moon.

The last time the asteroid came this close was in 1914, and the next time it will come to a similar distance will be in 2113. Despite its proximity, the celestial body is unlikely to cause any damage to Earth.

Most space rocks come from the Asteroid Belt. The celestial bodies in this area vary enormously in size, from just a few meters to the gigantic Ceres, which is 1000 kilometers in diameter. Occasionally, gravitational interaction pushes asteroids out of their belt and towards the Sun, which sometimes brings them into a close flight with Earth.

Other asteroids generally come closer to Earth than AW13, but they are rarely as large as this asteroid. Its size and proximity on an interplanetary scale classify it as a Potentially Hazardous Asteroid (PHA), which according to SpaceWeather.com is a space rock larger than approximately 100 m that can approach Earth than 0.05 AU (5 per cent). cent of the distance between the Earth and the Sun). AW13 will pass at 0.03531 AU, or about 3.2 million miles.

The risk of any large asteroid hitting Earth is incredibly low. NASA said there are no asteroids that pose a significant risk of hitting Earth in the next century.