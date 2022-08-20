astronaut captures image of aurora borealis from space

Science lovers and art connoisseurs got some good news — or was it quite a sight? US astronaut, pilot and researcher Bob “Farmer” Hines shared “absolutely spectacular” images on social media of an aurora borealis and directly from space.

Many might imagine that a mission in space is just made up of several scientific experiments, however, astronauts also have access to an observatory with seven windows, which is perfect for enjoying new views of Earth.

Farmer posted images on Twitter to show what an aurora borealis looks like – a phenomenon also known as polar lights – directly from the ISS (International Space Station) in the polar region of our planet.

Check the publication:

After all, what is an aurora borealis?

The contact of plasma gas with the Earth’s atmosphere is responsible for creating the beautiful aurora views.

The phenomenon occurs when solar storms occur in which the plasma is electrified by protons and electrons that are part of the Sun.

Recording a layered aurora borealis Image: Pixabay

Explaining for those who don’t understand much about the subject: the Sun emits solar winds – they can be protons or electrons charged from solar particles -, and the Earth uses the magnetic field to protect the planet. The meeting of the two results in the spectacular visual effect of the auroras

Those who can appreciate the aurora are only inhabitants of the planet’s poles or visitors from space. At the North Pole, for example, it is known as the aurora borealis, while researchers and residents of the South Pole know it as the aurora australis.

The difference between the two is not just geographical: in the south, the phenomenon moves directly towards the Sun, and in the north, it follows its path in the opposite direction.