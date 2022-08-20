Atltico-MG X Gois – Superesportes

28

1 time referee calls for a foul by Matheus Sales on top of Nacho Fernndez.

27

1 time Mariano takes a cross from the right, Zaracho doesn’t reach the area and Nacho Fernndez deflects for a new defense by Tadeu.

26

1 time Ball possession: Atlético-MG 66% x 34% Goals.

25

1 time After a good move by Keno on the right, Zaracho adjusts the measure and Mariano arrives hitting the back line.

24

1 time Atltico-MG continues to press the goal of Gois, sometimes with crosses to the area, sometimes with attacks in speed by the trio of attackers.

23

1 time Zaracho receives a good cross from Keno and amends a volley on the right post. Thaddeus was in the spotlight.

22

1 time Hugo takes a free-kick in favor of Gois into the area. Everson leaves the goal to collect the ball.

21

1 time In the free-kick, Dad Belmonte crosses in the area and Nathan Silva relieves the danger.

20

1 time Dad Belmonte is fouled by Arana and is ready to take the lead.

19

1 time Allan was a direct link with the attack and Mariano did not reach the pass.

18

1 time Pavn receives a pass from Mariano in the back of the defense, is face to face with the goalkeeper and decides to play behind, where there were only players from Gois.

17

1 time Submissions: Atltico-MG 2×0 Goals.

16

1 time Diego tries to make a counterattack for the visiting team, but is fouled down by Allan.

14

1 time Nathan Silva throws in for Pavn’s speed. Reynaldo takes cover and alleviates the danger on the Gois side.

13

1 time Hulk receives a pass from Pavn in the central lane, opens to support Arana on the left and the side crosses over the marking.

12

1 time Atltico-MG justifies the field command and commands the first minutes of the game.

11

1 time Hulk shoots with the ball dominated in the direction of the area, but ends up disarmed by the defense of Gois.

9

1 time Pavn takes the worst in a tackle with Hugo and is left lying on the lawn for a few seconds.

8

1 time Tadeu receives recoil at the fire and needs to turn around to avoid being disarmed by Hulk.

7

1 time Guilherme Arana takes advantage of the leftover from the other side of the field, crosses again to the area and Keno demands a good defense from Tadeu.

6

1 time Pavn accelerates from the right side and stretches the pass into the area. Hulk can’t reach.

5

1 time Allan is back in the game after receiving medical attention.

4

1 time Nacho Fernndez builds a good move and gives a pass to Keno’s infiltration, who gets stuck on Maguinho’s mark.

3

1 time Pavn open at the end, cuts the mark with a dribble from the inside, but misses a pass looking for Hulk in the area.

two

1 time Allan gets the worst in a dispute with Vincius and is down, asking to receive medical attention.

1

1 time Maguinho receives from Vincius on the right side and tries to approach the Atltico-MG area.

0

1 time Start the game!

0

1 time Lineups are defined by coaches Cuca (Atltico-MG) and Jair Ventura (Gois).

0

1 time The two teams are separated by 6 positions and 9 points in the leaderboard. Atltico-MG 7 is placed with 35 points while Gois 13 with 26 points.

0

1 time On the Gois side, the mission is to win at Atltico-MG to open the distance for the Z-4 ​​in the competition.

0

1 time Atltico-MG is coming from a victory away from home against Coritiba and wants to pack a sequence winning more games to get closer to the G-6 of the Brazilian Championship.