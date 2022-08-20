Attention: iPhone 11 31% off on Amazon

Are you looking for an iPhone that performs well but is priced better than its successors? O iPhone 11 is then your best choice. Mainly because it’s on sale at amazon: R$ 1,550 off the model with 64GB in black.

iPhone 11 iPhone 11 with 64GB in black color model

BRL 3,999

O iPhone 11 It has an elegant design, with small and harmonic edges. The finish is in glass with aluminum sides. The model also offers IP68 certification, with water resistance in depths of up to two meters for 30 minutes.

The screen has a 6.1-inch HD resolution LCD display. And, according to the brand, the display has excellent quality.

As for performance: there’s nothing to complain about iPhone 11. There are 4GB of RAM, which make the device run smoothly. It is fast and stable, even when running heavy games.

As for cameras, the iPhone 11 It has a dual set of cameras on the back. There are 12 MP on the main and 12 MP on the super wide-angle. In other words, you can take pictures of large groups or landscapes, taking advantage of an expanded field of view. On the front, selfies are also in charge of a 12 MP sensor.

Finally, the battery. According to Apple, the model can play up to 17 hours of video, with 10 hours of streaming.

Until the closing of this article, the product can be purchased for R$3,449.00. However, as it is a promotional action, the iPhone 11 64 GB in black can have its price changed at any time, depending on the amount of items in stock or units reserved for this offer.

