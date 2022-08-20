Automata uses Tinder to promote the game

After making headlines in international tabloids, a woman who used Tinder to promote Nier: Automata was recognized by the game’s creator, Yoko Taro. The action RPG director used his Twitter profile to “give the blessing” to the fan and did not miss “the marketing action” at least unusual.

Recently, a thread on Twitter caught the attention of users, when a young woman mentioned using the dating app to convince her matches to buy the game. The news (via Kotaku) also reported that she was “lost” after the boys acquired the title.

A short time later, Yoko Taro, director and screenwriter of Nier: Automata, reposted the story and acknowledged the fan’s attitude. It is worth remembering that the developer is known for being an eccentric figure both on and off the networks – so it was to be expected his approval of a curious case like Tinder.

Glory to mankind. （◎血◎） https://t.co/1vhAKNGAqE — yokotaro (@yokotaro) August 17, 2022

Glory to humanity.

A woman, identified only as Jen, used her social media to tell her story involving love for Nier: Automata. She says she managed to convince 22 men to buy the Square Enix title by chatting with them on a dating app only to disappear shortly thereafter.

She concluded by stating that her purpose behind the “gotcha” was to encourage Yoko Taro to produce more games based on the game’s increased sales.