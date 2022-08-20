Ballad in the early morning. Gabigol is handing over ‘his’ place for the Cup. As a gift for Pedro – Prisma



São Paulo Brazil



The player’s press office was direct.



“He showed up at practice time.”



And that’s what happened.



But Gabigol didn’t go to the field.



He stayed in the locker rooms doing ‘regenerative training’ this Friday morning.



He would be in back pain.

The questioning arose because he was spotted this morning, leaving Espaço Hall, from a show to launch MC Maneirinho. The rap musician gave space for Gabigol to introduce himself, singing.

Gabigol adopts the name Lil Gabi and wants to launch himself as a singer.

Until then, no problem.

The obstacle is that he was caught showing signs of intoxication.

Situation that was not denied by the advisory.

Maybe even because he was supported by security and talking in a ‘slurred’ way. Common attitudes of those who exaggerated in drink.

The Internet has split.

Many netizens criticizing the attacker.

And others saying he was ‘off’.

Too bad for Gabigol is that, while he exposes himself in an unnecessary, childish and even irresponsible way, for an elite athlete, Flamengo’s absolute holder.

Meanwhile, his teammate and with whom he disputes a spot in the Qatar World Cup, Pedro, continues to work hard, focused. And with impressive performance.

In 18 matches with Dorival Júnior, Pedro scored 12 goals.

And five assists.





Meanwhile, Gabigol scored six goals, half. And he didn’t give any assistance.

Tite has hinted at Pedro’s summons.

Gabigol is no longer even considered for the Cup.

And acts like this one this morning only work against him.

Like when he was spotted in a clandestine casino.

The 25-year-old player always speaks up when he feels wronged.

This time, he shut up.

As well as the direction of Flamengo…