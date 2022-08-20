Behind the scenes show Diniz’s reaction in the dressing room of Fluminense x Fortaleza in the Copa do Brasil; see | fluminense

Fluminense released on Friday night the behind-the-scenes video of the 2-2 draw with Fortaleza last Wednesday, at Maracanã, which earned a spot in the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil. The images even show the reaction of coach Fernando Diniz in the locker room at halftime, when the team lost 2-0 and went to seek reaction and classification in the second half.

See Diniz’s reaction in the locker room while Fluminense lost to Fortaleza

– Calm calm. Let’s sort. We had chances, more than two, three. One ball will enter and the second will enter. It’s to play for… It’s at the limit of each one to play well. In addition to wanting to c…, you have to play. Come on, it will work. You’ll do the first and you’ll do the second. I have no doubt!!! – shouted the coach, who shouted again in the access tunnel:

– Believe it will work!!!

1 of 3 Fernando Diniz encourages Fluminense players at halftime against Fortaleza — Photo: Reproduction / FluTV Fernando Diniz encourages Fluminense players at halftime against Fortaleza — Photo: Reproduction / FluTV

The video also shows Felipe Melo, the most experienced of the squad, showing confidence at halftime. And after the game and qualifying, the midfielder made a speech of pride in the locker room:

– In moments like these, a champion team is born. Wow, we went to the South, what happened happened, we came back, automatically the confidence is shaken. The first half of a game where we are ahead begins, the first half ends 2-0 for the guys. The normal thing for a team that doesn’t have the DNA of victory, of winning, is to get shaken, come back and take two more. And we did it the other way around, took the field and tied the game. And if I had more time, we would change the game. It is in adversity that we see, c…, who we can trust, with whom we can hold hands. And that’s a group where we can trust each and every one here. It was a deserved draw, a fair classification. A victory for c…, which fills me with pride to be part of this group. But I want more, we want more. We’re not going to stop here.

In the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil, Fluminense will face Corinthians, who eliminated Atlético-GO. The CBF’s home field draw defined that the first game will be at Maracanã next Wednesday, while the return at Neo Química Arena will be on the week of September 14th.

Watch behind the scenes in full:

