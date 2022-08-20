Beyoncé releases ‘Renaissance – Act I’, her long-awaited 7th solo studio album

the music icon Beyonce released today (29) his long-awaited seventh solo studio album, titled ‘Renaissance – Act I’.

The compilation of originals has 16 songsincluding the acclaimed single “Break My Soul”and is now available on the main platforms of streaming.

Check out the tracklist official:

1. I’m That Girl

2. Cozy

3. Alien Superstar

4. Cuff It

5. Energy (feat. Beam)

6. Break My Soul

7. Church Girl

8. Plastic off the Sofa

9. Virgo’s Groove

10. Move (feat. Grace Jones and Tems)

11. Heated

12. Thick

13. All Up in Your Mind

14. America Has a Problem

15. Pure/Honey

16. Summer Renaissance

In 2018, Queen-B collaborated with her husband, Jay-Zwith the joint album ‘Everything Is Love’; one a later, released the live album ‘Homecoming’, in celebration of their performances at the Coachella Festival; in 2019, released ‘The Lion King: The Gift’to celebrate the remake in live action in ‘The Lion King’; in 2020, released the musical film ‘Black Is King’, who won an Emmy Award; and, finally, won two more Grammy Awards with “Black Parade”which took the statuette of Best R&B Performanceand “Be Alive”original music by ‘King Richard – Creating Champions’which earned an Oscar nomination.

In addition, Beyoncé made history at the 2021 Grammy Awards ceremony by becoming the most decorated woman in the history of the awards, with no less than 28 figurines.

