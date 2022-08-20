Beyond the iPhone 14: 5 Apple Products That Should Launch in 2022

In addition to the new iPhone 14 and Watch Series 8 lines, Apple is expected to present other products later this year, including new models of iPads and Macs.

According to the website MacRumors, leaks and rumors in recent months point out that the apple company is working to launch at least five new devices. Check it out below!

1. AirPods Pro

After three years, Apple may launch the second generation of AirPods Pro this year. Rumored, the headphones are expected to bring a host of new features, including an updated chip, active noise cancellation, new sensors for fitness tracking, among others.

2. iPad Pro

The company is expected to launch new 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models, but with M2 chips, in addition to wireless charging support. According to leak expert Mac Otakara, the chassis will be the same as previous generations, but the devices should come with new 4-pin connectors on the top and bottom edges. The purpose of these connectors is still a mystery.

3. Basic iPad

Apple is also expected to release the entry-level iPad with a new design, which will include a larger screen, a USB-C port, as well as 5G support. The device will still come with the Touch ID home button, but it will lose the headphone jack.

4. Apple TV

Apple TV should also receive a version with an A14 chip and 4GB of RAM. With this update, the device will deliver better performance than the current Apple TV 4K — which has the A12 chip and 3GB of RAM.

5. Mac Pro

In March, Apple had already anticipated that a Mac Pro tower with its own chip would soon be released – which is expected to be the M2 Extreme. This release would mark the end of the transition of the entire Mac line from Intel’s chips to Apple’s. The desktop would be the fastest model of all time, but it’s not yet clear if there will be anything new in the look of the tower.

