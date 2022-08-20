Bicolor fans crowd the airport at Paysandu’s departure and players react: “It’s chilling” | paysandu

Paysandu traveled this Friday, the 19th, to Salvador (BA), where they will face Vitória for the 1st round of Group C of the quadrangular of the C Series. boarding.

The good presence of Fiel Bicolor caught the attention of the athletes, who were very grateful for the support before the first match of the second phase of the Terceirona.

This crowd is wonderful. That’s more of an incentive, for sure. We will come back from there with the victory for them. — Thiago Coelho, Paysandu goalkeeper

1 of 3 Paysandu fans fill the airport before the team leaves for Salvador (BA) — Photo: John Wesley/Ascom Paysandu Paysandu fans fill the airport before the team leaves for Salvador (BA) — Photo: John Wesley/Ascom Paysandu

The players didn’t have much time to appreciate all the support given by the fans. They got off the bus, passed through the crowd and went straight to the departure lounge. The report by ge Pará managed to speak with some of the athletes listed, who were very grateful for Fiel’s support.

– It’s very gratifying for us, it’s an extra strength that we’ve been counting on the entire championship. So, it’s even more important for us to get there (in Salvador) – comments midfielder José Aldo.

The midfielder Ricardinho, who is back on the list after more than four months off, was also surprised by the presence of the fan at the airport. Despite going to the match, the athlete will not be used by coach Márcio Fernandes.

– It is impressive the attendance of the fan to support us in this way. It feels like I’m traveling for the first time as a professional. The heart is racing, it really is a different emotion.

There’s nothing better, it’s chilling. It is something that for me will be unforgettable. We have to come back with a positive result, so that the next game at home can be packed like this. — Marcelo Toscano, Paysandu forward

Paysandu’s top scorer in the season, forward Marlon was one of the most cheered by the crowd during the boarding. At 24 years old, the athlete reveals that he has never experienced a similar situation in other clubs in his career.

– It’s a big emotion. It’s a crowd that has always supported, we know the strength they have and we’re going with that strength to Bahia. It’s the first time I’ve seen this, I’m thrilled.

