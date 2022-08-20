Big Sunday: Globo shows the film ‘Assassin at a Fixed Price 2: The Resurrection’ this Sunday (21/08/2022)

O Major Sunday shows this weekend another action movie. This Sunday, August 21, Globo shows the feature Fixed Price Killer 2: The Resurrection in the traditional late-night session on Sundays. The film is an American production released in 2016 and airs right after the Vai Que Cola program.

The Sunday Major is directed by filmmaker Dennis Ganselg and features Jessica Alba, John Cenatiempo, Sam Hazeldine, Tommy Lee Jones, Jason Statham and Michelle Yeoh in the cast.

Sunday Major Synopsis and trailer

Arthur Bishop has been living in Brazil with a new identity, and believes he has left his criminal life behind, but one of his enemies kidnaps the woman he loves, and promises to kill her if Arthur doesn’t commit three nearly impossible murders and make them seem accidents. One of the victims is a gentleman from African war who is trapped. Another, a human trafficker, and the last, an arms dealer.

Watch the trailer for Fixed Price Killer 2: The Resurrection, Sunday Major movie:

More movies on Globe

Right after Domingo Maior on Globo, the movie theatersession dedicated to classic films.

This Sunday, the carioca broadcaster shows the film The last of the Mohicans, 1992 blockbuster with a team of Hollywood actors. The cast includes Daniel Day-Lewis, Madeleine Stowe, Russell Means, Steven Waddington, Jodhi May and Eric Schweig.

Synopsis: In the colonial USA, the French and the British are fighting a battle for American lands. Hawkeye, a white man raised by the native Indians, follows Mohican customs and defends his tribe. His biggest conflict, however, will be fought when he falls in love with Cora, daughter of a British officer.

Sessão Cinemaço airs at 1:30 am, after Sunday Major, according to Globo’s official schedule.