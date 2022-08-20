Body on the beach draws the attention of authorities who end up getting a surprise – Metro World News Brasil

The body of a half-naked woman lying on the beach caught the attention of bathers and the police in Bang Saen, Thailand, who went to investigate, apparently, another case of murder.

Those who saw it from afar would swear it was a woman lying on her side, with her dress raised and covering her head and her private parts exposed, in a clear crime scene of rape followed by murder that everyone has seen in any northern detective movie. -American.

But upon arriving at the scene to investigate the death, the officers were surprised and had to approach more than once to make sure they had seen correctly. It wasn’t the body of a murdered woman, but of a Japanese sex doll whose level of realism could fool anyone from afar.

The case was reported by the main European newspapers last Thursday. “On August 18, 2022, rescuers were informed that people on the beach were shocked to see a young woman naked and unconscious. The officers then rushed to check and from a distance saw a small, beautiful woman with a bare bottom,” a Bang Saen District Police spokesperson told the Daily Star.

Investigators, however, did not find out if the doll was brought by sea, if it was a scene set up by some maniac in search of publicity or even as a joke by a group of teenagers vacationing in the region.

If it was all a joke, it was one of the faces, as the police said that they searched on the Internet and the doll costs about 20 thousand bahts (Thai currency equivalent to about R$ 3 thousand). The doll was removed from the site so as not to scare off beachgoers, but local police warned everyone that if the owner wants to retrieve the sex doll, just pick it up at the city police station.