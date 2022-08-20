Boric asks for respect for the result of the constitutional referendum: ‘Whatever it is’

President of Chile even quoted Jair Bolsonaro when criticizing the Chilean extreme right; citizens of the country will decide for a new Constitution

Gabriel Boric, president of Chile, even quoted Jair Bolsonaro when criticizing the Chilean extreme right



the president of Chile, Gabriel Boric, asked this Friday, 19, respect for the result of the referendum on the proposed new Constitution, “whatever it is”, and showed support for the electoral institution. “Whatever the outcome, we will respect and ensure respect for the outcome that Chileans decide on September 4,” the progressive leader said at a press conference in the south of the country, amid a regional trip. Boric’s statements come hours after far-right deputy Gonzalo de la Carrera sparked controversy by denouncing a possible fraud in the vote within two weeks, one of the most polarized in recent history. The deputy denounced this week to the Electoral Service (Servel) the appearance of dead people in the electoral roll, and, on Thursday night, 18, he published on Twitter a controversial image of a cemetery with relatives visiting the dead. The photograph was accompanied by the message “ApruEVO and Servel going from door to door”, in reference to the support of former Bolivian president Evo Morales for the project of a new Constitution.

“There is a sector of the right in Chile that is repeating what a sector of the right in Latin America did. Bolsonaro is currently doing this, and Trump did so at the time, which ended with the invasion of the Capitol”, assured Boric. “We democrats are going to defend democracy and we are going to support Servel,” added the president. More than 15 million Chileans are called to the polls on September 4 to decide whether to approve the new Constitution or keep the current one, inherited from the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet (1973-1990) and partially reformed during the course of democracy.

The right and part of the center-left will vote against, considering the new text “radical”, while the left campaigns in favor of “I approve”, although it has committed to reaching a major agreement to reform the most controversial aspects. The new legislation declares Chile a social state of law and enshrines rights such as universal public health, free education, better pensions and access to housing and water. O right to voluntary termination of pregnancy, the plurinational nature of the State and the elimination of the Senate are some of the most controversial issues included in the text. For months, polls pointed to the option of approving the new text as the winner, but lately, they show a greater preference among citizens for maintaining the current legislation.

