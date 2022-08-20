Borussia Dortmund take advantage of Werder Bremen’s stoppage time | german football

In an electrifying final game, Borussia Dortmund lost to Werder Bremen by 3-2 this Saturday, at Westfalenstadion, for the third round of the Bundesliga. BVB was winning by 2 to 0 until the final minutes of the match, but suffered a comeback and no longer has 100% success in the championship.

The visiting team was superior in the first half, creating more opportunities (six against two), but Borussia Dortmund managed to open the scoring in the only time they hit the opposing goal.

In stoppage time, attacking midfielder and captain Marco Reus played for Julian Brandt, who carried the ball and hit a strong kick in the corner, left-handed.

Werder Bremen continued to produce scoring chances in the second half and put pressure on the home team. However, again, Borussia Dortmund managed to score even playing worse.

After the corner kick, the ball was left in the middle to the side Raphaël Guerreiro. The low shot from afar went through everyone, and goalkeeper Pavlenka couldn’t save it.

Werder Bremen finally got a goal in the 44th minute of the second half, with Lee Buchanan taking advantage of the live ball in Dortmund’s area with a beautiful trivela shot.

The tie came in the 48th minute, with a header by Niklas Schmidt. And the turning point came in a counterattack, in which forward Oliver Burke got rid of defenders Süle and Wolf and kicked hard.

