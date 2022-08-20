Brad Pitt struggled with just one part of Bullet Train

Released on August 4th, the action movie Bullet trainhas been a hit in theaters and the protagonist Brad Pitt revealed that it wasn’t easy to shoot the action scenes.

According to the 58-year-old star, who already has more than 60 works in his career, playing the role of Lady Bug, a killer who lives a delicate moment in his life and questions several things, always saying it’s luck or bad luck.

“My character thinks he’s unlucky, but I think the film shows that everything in life has a relationship between one’s fate and the perspective of the viewer. And all this appears in a beautiful and hilarious way”, declares the actor during an interview, making it clear that he had countless difficulties and that he considers himself lazy.

“What was most difficult? Well, as I’m lazy by nature, I thought it was the fight scenes.”

The feature film features famous Hollywood actors, in addition to Pitt, Sandra Bullock, Joey King and Bad Bunny are also part of the cast. In the United States, Bullet train it once again won the box office for two straight weekends with $13.4 million in grosses.

on the website of Rotten Tomatoes, the critics rating was 53% approval and 77% from the public. Check out some comments:

“Bullet Train certainly meets the Brad Pitt brand, but it’s too weak to hand it over to a new destination.”

“Bullet Train is irritatingly self-satisfied. And ground zero for this implosion of self-satisfaction is Pitt.”

“There’s a time and a place for chaos, and that’s essentially what Bullet Train is: two hours of fighting, carnage, and witty retorts.”

“The cast is top. It’s fun to see Pitt play a little bit against the guy with all of his moments of doubt and anguish at being pressured to fight and kill rather than “talk.”

Bullet train was based on the thriller book Maria Beetle, written by Japanese author Kotaro Isaka, from the same director of Atomica, Deadpool and Fast and Furious: Hobbs and Shaw.

With an estimated budget of US$ 85 million, the film tells the journey of Lady Bug (Brad Pitt), an unlucky assassin who is about to give up his career, but ends up being recruited by Maria Beetle (Sandra Bullock).

