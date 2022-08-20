Brazilians challenge the terrible sea of ​​ice in the Arctic in an unprecedented crossing – 08/20/2022

Right now, two Brazilian sailboats are trying to do what no other tour boat in Brazil has ever done: cross from the Pacific Ocean to the Atlantic across the top of the world, through the labyrinth of frozen Arctic channels, a path known as the Northwest Passage — and that few navigators have dared to face.

Image: Disclosure

The double and unprecedented crossing, with about 5 thousand kilometers in length, winding floating blocks of ice (and, not infrequently, being obstructed by them…), was, however, a coincidence, because the two sailboats, one of the from Bahia-Ukrainian Aleixo Belov, another from São Paulo, Beto Pandiani and Franco-Brazilian Igor Bely, are not traveling together — they are just following, more or less, the same route and with the same destination, distant Greenland, where they intend to arrive at the beginning of the year. next month.

“We had the same project to cross the Northwest Passage, but as our boats are very different, we wouldn’t be able to navigate together”, explains Pandiani, whose journey can be followed in almost real time through the expedition’s website, called the Polar Route — click here to follow along.

“So, we decided that each one would do the route at their own pace and we would meet along the way, when that was possible, which fortunately has now happened for the second time”, completes the navigator.

Meeting between Franco-Brazilian Igor Bely, São Paulo-born Beto Pandiani and Bahia-Ukrainian Aleixo Belov Image: Leonardo Papini/Disclosure

Encounter among the Eskimos

The second meeting of the first Brazilian sailors to make this crossing in the Arctic took place this Thursday, in a remote village of Eskimos, in the extreme north of Canada, and marked the end of the first half of the journey, which began for both at the beginning of the month. past.

Image: Leonardo Papini/Disclosure

It was a very pleasant reunion, because, in addition to being an admirable navigator, the Belov has a crew that is almost entirely from Bahia, who party everywhere. Even in the Arctic ice!” Pandiani said via the Internet.

Sea that freezes in winter

Image: Leonardo Papini/Disclosure

So far, the crossing of the two Brazilian sailboats in one of the most difficult and challenging seas on the planet has been marked by comings and goings (because, not infrequently, the floating blocks of ice force the boats to turn around), and moments of tension and boredom — sometimes it’s too windy, sometimes the wind disappears completely, as is typical in the Arctic summer, the only time of year when it’s possible to attempt this crossing, since it freezes completely in winter.

Therefore, Brazilians are also racing against time.

They have until the end of the first half of September to complete the trip.

Otherwise, your boats will be stuck in the frozen Arctic winter sea, where temperatures drop to 50 degrees below zero.

Image: Alexandre Socci

“We have less than a month to get to the other side, and we don’t know exactly what’s ahead”, says Pandiani, who has suffered more than his friend Belov, because he sails with a much smaller boat and without any comfort.

pedal powered boat

Image: Alexandre Socci

The sailboat of the duo Beto Pandiani and Igor Bely is a small open catamaran, only seven meters long and weighing 400 kilos, equipped with two special features to face the peculiarities of this crossing, which few sailors (until today, no Brazilian) have already had the audacity to do.

Image: Alexandre Socci

One of them is a curious system of pedals, similar to that used in pedal boats in lakes and ponds, which allows the sailboat to continue moving forward when there is no wind, since the Brazilian boat does not have an engine.

Image: Alexandre Socci

The other feature is two mini-cabins, in the form of capsules (which Pandiani blithely dubbed the “glove compartment”), in which it is only possible to lie down to sleep — when sailing conditions allow it…

coated thermal hull

Image: Leonardo Papini/Disclosure

The sailboat from Bahia, but born in Ukraine and naturalized Brazilian, Aleixo Belov, is a large 80-ton boat, with a twenty-meter long steel hull covered with a thick layer of foam, to serve as thermal insulation and protect the cold occupants.

In addition, it has a powerful engine and a cabin that imitates a real house, with accommodation for the seven people it takes on board – among them, a student, an oceanographer and the electronic engineer Igor Stelli, whose role is to permanently monitor the movement of the blocks. of ice over the sea on the Internet, in order to determine where the boat will try to pass, in order to move forward.

I’ve lost count of how many times we’ve had to reverse and try another way. Navigating the Arctic is not easy”, says Belov, with the experience of someone who has sailed five times around the world.

Image: Leonardo Papini/Disclosure

Recently, he even had to spend ten days with his boat stuck to a large block of ice adrift, waiting for a breach in the frozen sea to move on, as he recounted in a video, released this week:

are not adventurers

Although they may seem like it, Belov, Pandiani and Bely aren’t exactly adventurous, in the strict sense of the term.

On the contrary, they are experienced navigators, who know well what they are doing.

Among other achievements, Beto Pandiani, 64 years old — and more than 40 years at sea — has sailed the entire American continent, from top to bottom (in addition to having gone to both Greenland and Antarctica), always with this small type of boat. , which resembles a Hobbie Cat.

Image: Alexandre Socci

“It’s how I like to sail: feeling the wind on my face and the sea on my body”, he says.

Igor Bely, 38, was born and raised on a sailboat, because his parents, both French, spent most of their lives living on boats, especially on the coast of Brazil, where they spent long periods when he was still a child — hence Igor considers himself as Brazilian as he is French.

Biggest navigator in Brazil

Aleixo Belov, in turn, is 79 years old and holds the title of Brazilian sailor who has sailed the most miles to date, with no less than five trips around the world, three of them alone in the boat.

If he manages to finish the Northwest Passage, which everything indicates he will, Belov will add another feat to his impressive resume as the greatest navigator in Brazil, in terms of distance covered.

“Why don’t I stay home?”

Image: Leonardo Papini/Disclosure

Belov, however, confesses that old age already weighs on the trips he makes – especially on this one, which has been quite cold, challenging and tiring.

“I don’t know why I don’t stay quiet at home”, jokes from Bahia-Ukrainian, who took five months sailing from Salvador to Alaska, where he started the crossing of the Northwest Passage.

“People said we were going to get into a cold, but, so far, we’re going ahead, despite the ice stones on the way”, jokes the almost octogenarian sailor, who has five children, three grandchildren, a great-grandson and an unstoppable desire to keep sailing until the end of your days.

a mythological route

The Northwest Passage is something of a mythological route for navigators from all over the world: a tangle of islands and channels above the Arctic Circle, only accessible during the Northern Hemisphere summer, when the sea partially thaws, creating labyrinths between floating blocks of ice. — a recurring problem that Brazilians have been facing since the beginning of the journey.

Image: Leonardo Papini/Disclosure

There’s nothing in the way.

Just ice everywhere, which makes the Northwest Passage one of the most inhospitable areas on the planet.

Only discovered in 1906

The terrible fame of the Northwest Passage precedes its own discovery, which, although ancient navigators already suspected that it existed, only occurred 116 years ago, in 1906, after a series of attempts, almost all with tragic endings, with boats and men locked in the arctic ice.

Stage of terrible tragedies

The worst of all tragedies involving the Northwest Passage took place in the mid-19th century and claimed the lives of all 128 crew members of two ships of an English fleet, led by explorer John Franklin, sent precisely to discover the passage, which was already believed to exist. .

Image: Reproduction

The saga faced by Franklin and his men in search of survival after their boats were locked in ice resulted in one of the most dramatic episodes in the history of polar exploration, with desperate acts even of cannibalism – click here to know this impressive story, which, hope it never happens again.

Much less with the fearless Brazilian sailors, who, for the first time, are taking the Brazilian flag to the most difficult stretch of the infamous icy sea at the top of the world.