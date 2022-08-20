Brazilians who use Google Home receive Apple Music app

If you’re a Google Home fan and interested in Apple Music, you can now use Apple’s music streaming app. In other countries, the service was added two years ago, but the Brazilian public was only able to access this integration recently. From there, you can configure devices like the Nest Mini to play your favorite playlists via streaming. Other types of devices that support the novelty are Nest Audio, Android TVs, Chromecast and JBL Link Music. Apple Music arrives to be another option in addition to Spotify and Youtube Music.

This integration feature may be new to Google Home, but not for Alexa-enabled devices. Since the first Echo Dot arrived in Brazil, the system with Amazon’s assistant could already be integrated with Apple’s music service. Previously, the countries with this integration for Google Home available since 2020 were Japan, United States, United Kingdom, France and Germany. Now, Brazilians can also give voice commands to the Google assistant and access music in the Apple app. It is worth remembering that he received an update in July with Apple Music Sessions with exclusive Spatial Audio tracks.

Recently, it was already reported here that Google is looking for users in the United States to test the Home app with new design. That is, the company seems committed to bringing news to its services, even if some of them arrive with a certain delay.

