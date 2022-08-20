Camera footage can help PC identify suspects of abandoning baby found dead

This Friday (19), the Homicide and Personal Protection Police Station (DHPP) requested security camera images from places close to the place where the body of a baby just a few days old was found yesterday (18) , in the Cidade Universitária neighborhood.

Delegate Tacyane Ribeiro reported that this measure is essential for the police to try to find the person who abandoned the child at the scene.

The cause of the baby’s death was not determined by the professionals of the Legal Medical Institute (IML), as the body was in an advanced state of decomposition and the upper limbs were dislocated. The child was also missing some organs, such as the lung.

The expert did not know precisely whether the child was born alive or not, but that it is likely that someone tried to set fire to the place and hit her head. However, the skull was intact, with no signs of bleeding or injury.

In an interview with TV Pajuçara, the delegate said that the place where the baby was abandoned has many animals nearby, which may have eaten part of the child’s organs. She also informed that the newborn must be around two or three days old and that she was not born in a hospital, as she had a large fragment of the umbilical cord in her body.

Ribeira informs that the images in the neighborhood are already being collected and that the police has the help of the population to find the perpetrators of the crime. Still according to her, the crime scene expert has already collected some traces and they will be compared to assess whether they have a connection with the child. The work of the expertise was made difficult because the land is also used by the population for garbage disposal.