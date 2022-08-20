CBF changes date and time of Corinthians x RB Bragantino for the Brasileirão

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) changed the date of the match between Corinthians and RB Bragantino, valid for the 24th round of the Brazilian Championship. Before that, this Sunday, for the 23rd round, Timão will visit Fortaleza.

Previously scheduled for August 27, a Saturday, at 8:30 pm (GMT), now Corinthians x RB Bragantino will be on Monday, the 29th, at 21:30 (Brasília time).

The request came from the entity itself. It is worth remembering that, before this duel, Timão will face Fluminense in the Copa do Brasil semifinalsin the middle of the next week, at Maracanã – the base date is August 24th.

Fluminense will face Palmeiras in this same round on August 27, at 19:00 (Brasília time). Before, the game was scheduled for the 28th, on Sunday, at 11 am.

The reason for the change is explained as “preserving a regular interval between Palmeiras matches”. Alviverde will face Athletico-PR in the Libertadores semi-final on the following Tuesday, the 30th, at 21:30 (Brasília time).

This change in the day and time of Corinthians’ match may indicate, therefore, that the first leg of the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil will be next Thursday, on August 25th. The CBF will also release the detailed table.

