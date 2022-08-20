CBF confirms dates, times and locations of Corinthians and São Paulo games in the Copa do Brasil semi

On the night of this Friday, the CBF released the dates, times and locations of the semifinal clashes of the Brazil’s Cup. While the first leg will take place on the 24th of August (Wednesday), the return is scheduled for the 14th and 15th of September. Earlier, the organization had already drawn the field mands of each duel.



rivals from São Paulo, Sao Paulo and Corinthians live in different situations. O Tricolor Paulista plays the first leg against Flamengo at 9:30 pm (Brasília time) next Wednesday, at Morumbi. In turn, the return will take place on September 14 (also Wednesday), at 9:45 pm, at Maracanã

On the other side of the switch, the Helm has in front of the Fluminense. At Maracanã, the trip is scheduled for 7:30 pm, also on Wednesday. The return takes place on a Thursday (September 15), from 8 pm, at Neo Química Arena.

In addition to a place in the grand final of the Copa do Brasil, the clubs pay attention to the cash prizes that each one receives when advancing from the stage in the competition. For qualifying to the semifinals, all received R$ 8 million. Whoever is guaranteed in the decision, receives, at least, R$ 25 million. Finally, the champion takes home a total of R$ 60 million.

Who wants a PIX? 😅💰 With the classifieds for the #Semifinal defined, let’s see how much each one has won so far in this edition! ⚠️ The groups are divided according to the National Club Ranking of the @CBF_Futebol and the teams of #ThirdPhase only receive from it. pic.twitter.com/196yay7g3s — Copa Intelbras do Brasil (@CopadoBrasil) August 19, 2022

Check out the campaigns of the semifinalists in the Copa do Brasil:

Corinthians

Starting with Corinthians, the squad coached by Vítor Pereira had a huge reaction in the last stage of the championship. So far, the club passed Portuguesa in the third phase and beat Santos in the round of 16, with an aggregate of 5-0.

In a dramatic scenario experienced in the round of 16, Timão managed to reverse the 2-0 disadvantage against Atlético-GO and thrashed the opponent at Neo Química Arena by 4-1, with a hat-trick by Yuri Alberto.

Sao Paulo

Leaving for São Paulo, the club entered the tournament still in the first phase, drawing with Campinense and advancing from phase to having better classification in the CBF ranking. Then, they beat Manaus 2-0 and closed the aggregate against Juventude no Morumbi in 4-2.

In the round of 16, he left Palmeiras behind after drawing 2-2 and winning the penalty shootout at Allianz Parque. In the last stage, Tricolor met América-MG again and advanced after making it 1-0 at home and equaling 2-2 away.

Flamengo

Flamengo’s first opponent was Altos, who were eliminated in the third phase by 4-1 on aggregate. Then, Rubro-Negro came out behind Atlético-MG by 2 to 1, but applied 2 to 0 in Maracanã and advanced to the quarterfinals.

The last challenge so far was against Athletico-PR. After drawing 0-0 at home, the club from Rio looked for a minimum score of 1-0 at Arena da Baixada, a result decreed by a great goal by Pedro.

Fluminense

Fluminense’s campaign in the Copa do Brasil started in a hectic way against Vila Nova, also in the third phase. In the first game, the team from Rio de Janeiro won by 3 to 2 and in the return by 2 to 0.

In the round of 16, he eliminated Cruzeiro with 5-1 on aggregate and recently passed through Fortaleza. Fernando Diniz’s team won the first leg 1-0 at Castelão, and drew 2-2 at Maracanã.

