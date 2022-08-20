CBF confirms match times between Fluminense and Corinthians in the Copa do Brasil

The match times between Fluminense and Corinthiansfor the semifinals of Brazil’s Cup, were defined. The first duel, at Maracanã, will be on Wednesday (24) at 19:30. The return game, at Neo Química Arena, is scheduled to take place on a Thursday, September 15, at 8 pm.

The board of Tricolor das Laranjeiras was not happy with the definition of schedules and tried a change with CBF, but was not successful.

CORINTHIANS AND FLUMINENSE SEMIFINALS

IDA – Fluminense x Corinthians – Maracanã – 08/24 – 19:30

BACK – Corinthians vs Fluminense – Neo Química Arena – 09/15 – 20h

On the weekend after the first duel between Cariocas and São Paulo, the team coached by Fernando Diniz receives Palmeiras, for the 24th round of the Brasileirão, on Saturday (27), at 19:00. Two days later, at 21:30, Vítor Pereira’s men face Red Bull Bragantino.

The mansions order repeats the scheme of the round of 16 of the 2016 Copa do Brasil, when Timão was in a 1-1 draw as a visitor, playing at the Giulite Coutinho stadium, in Mesquita, and in the second game won 1-0, at Neo Química Arena.

The winner of Fluminense and Corinthians will face Flamengo or São Paulo in the final of the Copa do Brasil.

The directors of Timão and Tricolor das Laranjeiras are talking to define the number of visiting fans at Maracanã and Neo Química Arena.