CDC issues national alert after rare, deadly bacterium found in US

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a warning against bacterium Burkholderia pseudomallei, considered rare and mortal, and what is causing of melioidosis, a dangerous lung disease. THE bacterium he was found in the Mississippi Gulf and is considered an imported case. Scientists believe that samples of patogen are in the soil of the region since 2020, when a patient was detected with melioidosis in the same region.

According to a 2019 study carried out by the CDC, one in every 4,600 people exposed to the bacteria develop the disease. In all, about 90,000 people die from melioidosis in the world annually. O microbe is typical of Southeast Asia and Northern Australia, so much so that its appearances outside these countries are considered imports. In fact, after being discovered in the US, it gained a new nickname, “Mississippi bacteria”.

A human being can contract the Burkholderia pseudomallei through the skin or by inhalation. The pathogen usually lodges in the patient’s lungs. Already illness caused by the bacteria is often more severe in people with comorbidities. In an interview with JAt the University of São Paulo (USP), infectious disease specialist Max Igor Lopes Banks said that there is no reason to worry about possible pandemics caused by the bacteria, since the spread from one person to another is extremely rare. In Brazil, the 1st case of the bacterium was registered inthe Ceara, in 2003. Although Burkholderia pseudomallei is resistant to antibiotics, there are drugs that can fight the disease, explained the infectious disease specialist.

