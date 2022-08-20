CDC will undergo overhaul after pandemic errors

The main US health agency, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), admitted on Wednesday that it had erred in determining some strategies to combat the coronavirus and that it did not respond quickly enough to the pandemic.

“We are responsible for some very dramatic and public errors, from testing to data to communications,” Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC, said in a video released to the agency’s roughly 11,000 employees. “For 75 years, the CDC and public health have been preparing for Covid-19, and in our big time, our performance has not reliably met expectations.

Rochelle also said that the future of the CDC depends on its ability to learn from the lessons of the global health crisis, and to restore public confidence in the institution.

The main conclusions of the director of the health agency were the following: 1 — CDC must reorient itself to public health needs; 2 — respond much more quickly to emergencies and disease outbreaks; and 3 — providing information in a way that the general population and health authorities can understand and put into practice.

Her too recognized that, rather than focusing on academic studies to define health strategies in the face of a new emergency situation, CDC will prioritize an approach to turn research into health recommendations faster.