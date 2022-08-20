Chadwick Boseman Gets Disney Legend Title For ‘Black Panther’

Per

The South Newsroom | August 20, 2022

The actor died in 2020 from cancer at the age of 43 Photo: reproduction

Chadwick Boseman will be one of the names to join the list of “Disney Legends'”, according to the website Deadline, this Friday (19). The appointment officially takes place next month during the D23 Expo. According to the company, “The Disney Legend Award is given to people who have made outstanding contributions to Disney’s legacy.”

In addition to Chadwick, who gave life to the hero Black Panther and died of cancer about two years ago, the other 2022 honorees are Anthony Anderson, Kristen Bell, Rob’t Coltrin, Patrick Dempsey, Robert Price “Bob” Foster , Jonathan Groff, Don Hahn, Josh Gad, Doris Hardoon, Idina Menzel, Chris Montan, Ellen Pompeo and Tracee Ellis Ross.

The award was first presented in 1987, when Fred MacMurray – from The Blood Pact and If My Apartment Could Talk – became the first ‘Disney legend’. Since then, there have been more than 300 honorees over the past 35 years, including the likes of Julie Andrews, Robert Downey Jr., Whoopi Goldberg, Sir Elton John, George Lucas, Steve Martin, Dick Van Dyke, Barbara Walters, Betty White and Robin Williams. .

