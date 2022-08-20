Chadwick Boseman Gets Disney Legend Title for Black Panther
Admin
2 seconds ago
Entertainment
0 Views
Chadwick Boseman will be one of the names to join the list of Disney Legends. The information was confirmed by Deadline this Friday (19/8). The appointment officially takes place in September, during the D23 Expo. According to the company, “The Disney Legend Award is given to people who have made outstanding contributions to Disney’s legacy.”
In addition to Chadwick, who gave life to the hero Black Panther and died of cancer in August 2020, the other 2022 honorees are Anthony Anderson, Kristen Bell, Rob’t Coltrin, Patrick Dempsey, Robert Price “Bob” Foster, Jonathan Groff, Don Hahn, Josh Gad, Doris Hardoon, Idina Menzel, Chris Montan, Ellen Pompeo and Tracee Ellis Ross.
Chadwick Boseman, the Black Panther, dies of cancer at 43
Chadwick Boseman, a.k.a. Black Panther, breaks record for SAG Awards nominationsMatt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for dcp
Chadwick Boseman, the Black Panther, dies of cancer at 43
Chadwick died of cancer at age 43Kevin Winter/Getty Images for WarnerMedia
Advertising from partner Metrópoles 1
Chadwick Boseman, the Black Panther, dies of cancer at 43
It received four nominations in film categories – something unheard of. Rich Fury/FilmMagic
Chadwick Boseman, the Black Panther, dies of cancer at 43
Chadwick BosemanIsabel Infantes/PA Images via Getty Images
0
The award was first presented in 1987, when Fred MacMurray – from The Blood Pact and If My Apartment Could Talk – became Disney’s first legend. Since then, more than 300 have been honored in the last 35 years.
Do you want to stay on top of the world of celebrities and receive the news directly on your Telegram? Enter the Metrópoles channel and follow the editorship on Instagram.
Source link
Check Also
the final episode of game of Thrones aired over 3 years ago in 2019, and …