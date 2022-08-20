Chadwick Boseman Gets Disney Legend Title for Black Panther

Chadwick Boseman will be one of the names to join the list of Disney Legends. The information was confirmed by Deadline this Friday (19/8). The appointment officially takes place in September, during the D23 Expo. According to the company, “The Disney Legend Award is given to people who have made outstanding contributions to Disney’s legacy.”

In addition to Chadwick, who gave life to the hero Black Panther and died of cancer in August 2020, the other 2022 honorees are Anthony Anderson, Kristen Bell, Rob’t Coltrin, Patrick Dempsey, Robert Price “Bob” Foster, Jonathan Groff, Don Hahn, Josh Gad, Doris Hardoon, Idina Menzel, Chris Montan, Ellen Pompeo and Tracee Ellis Ross.

The award was first presented in 1987, when Fred MacMurray – from The Blood Pact and If My Apartment Could Talk – became Disney’s first legend. Since then, more than 300 have been honored in the last 35 years.