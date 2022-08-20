Check the cultural agenda of Juiz de Fora

Alice’s Tea Ball

Several. With Inês Brasil, Ju Paiva and MC Semi from RJ. August 19, at 11 pm (house opens), at Pub’s (Rua José Barbosa de Albuquerque 200 – Aeroporto). Rating: 18 years

Inauguration of the Alley

Several. With Gabrielacaju, Muvuka, DJ MCastro and DJ Pedro Paiva. August 20, at 8 pm (house opens), at Beco (Avenida Garibaldi Campinho 38 – Vitorino Braga). Rating: 18 years

Thiago Miranda sings Caetano Veloso

MPB. August 20, at 8 pm (house opens), at Sensorial (Rua Francisco Batista de Oliveira 1126 – Aeroporto). Rating: 18 years

Supernova

Several. With Kureb and Reoli. August 20, at 10 pm (house opens), at Muzik (Rua Espírito Santo 1081 – Downtown). Rating: 18 years

Exxplana (Rio Feelings)

Funk/Hip Hop. With Sarah, Felipe Lustosa, Izzi and Padrão. August 20, at 10 pm (opening of the house), at the Cultural Bar (Avenida Deusdedith Salgado 3955 – Teixeiras). Rating: 18 years

invite

electronics. With Deadline, Lamas, Hotway, Sonthers and NatBaby. August 20, at 10 pm (house opens), at Danke Lounge Bar (Rua José Barbosa de Albuquerque 140 – Aeroporto). 99926-4281. Rating: 18 years

I’m going to make fun

Pagoda / Funk. With Vou Zuar, NTI. Vermin and Marquinhus SP. August 20, at 11 pm (opening of the house), at Privilège (Estrada Engenheiro Gentil Forn 1000 – São Pedro). Rating: 18 years

Several. With Carlos Fernando and Mamão, Forró Sagarana and DJ Kalango. August 21, at 4 pm (house opening), at Beco (Avenida Garibaldi Campinho 38 – Vitorino Braga). Rating: 18 years

Dora Morelenbaum

MPB. August 25, at 9 pm (opening of the house), at Muzik (Rua Espírito Santo 1081 – Centro). Rating: 18 years

Tip

4th Crackling and Ribs Festival

Festival with several dishes made with pork rinds or ribs. August 19th to 21st and August 26th to 18th; Fri at 5pm and Sat and Sun at 12pm, in Praça São Mateus. Rating: 18 years

Rainbow Fest

Traditional Juiz de Fora event, with shows and performances by drag queens. August 19, 20 and 21 at 12 noon at Halfeld Park. Rating: 18 years

Miss Gay

40th edition of Miss Gay, with a show by Gloria Groove, performances by Andréa Gasparelli, Danny Cowltt, Suzy Brasil, Ravell, Lizandra Brunelly and Radha Vasconcellos and competition between the misses. August 20, at 8 pm (opening of the house), at Terrazzo (Avenida Deusdedith Salgado 5050 – Salvaterra). Rating: 18 years

The fair

Fair with new entrepreneurs, music and gastronomy. August 21, at 12 pm (house opens), at Experimental Container Bar (Avenida Barão do Rio Branco 3162 – Passos). Rating: 18 years

exhibitions

So many trajectories

Exhibition reflects on collective and individual memories. Mon. to Fri., from 10 am to 5 pm, at the President Itamar Franco Republic Memorial (Rua Benjamin Constant 790 – Centro). Free classification

Murilo Mendes Collection: 25 years

Exhibition brings together works of art collected by Murilo Mendes. Tue to Fri, from 10 am to 12 pm and from 1 pm to 6 pm and Saturday from 1 pm to 6 pm, at the Murilo Mendes Art Museum (Rua Benjamin Constant 790 – Santa Helena). Rating: 18 years

Theater Popularization Campaign

August 19 (Friday):

19h – Show with poetry and music “Pedepoesia”

Venue: Paschoal Charlemagne Theater

18:30/20:30 – Artistic intervention “On the way we meet”

Venue: Paschoal Charlemagne Theater

9pm – Play “Between Four Walls”

Venue: Paschoal Charlemagne Theater

August 20th (Saturday):

16:00 – Children’s play “Alphabet soup”

Location: Railway Museum

16:45 – Children’s play “The conquering ratin”

Location: Forum of Culture

7pm – Comedy play “Dois dedim de prose”

Location: CEU Square Theater

7pm – Comedy play “To be beautiful, things get ugly”

Location: Railway Museum

21h – Stand up “Lelé Papel”

Location: CEU Square Theater

August 21 (Sunday):

16:45 – Children’s play “The conquering ratin”

Location: Forum of Culture

7pm – Play “Between Four Walls”

Location: Royal Credit Museum

7pm – Stand up “Lelé Papel”

Location: Railway Museum