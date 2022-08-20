China beats US for 1st time on list of world’s largest companies

The American magazine Fortune, which, due to its origins, is unsuspected of adopting criteria that benefit Chinese companies, this week published its traditional annual ranking of the 500 most valuable and profitable companies in the world. In the 2022 edition, something unprecedented happened. For the first time in the history of the study, published in its current format since 1995, a country has surpassed the United States in reported profit by its companies. This is China, of course.

According to Fortune, the Chinese companies included in the list of the 500 largest companies in the world contributed with 31% of the profit calculated by the publication. In second place are American companies, with a contribution of 30%. Companies from all over the world account for the other 39%.

The names that make up the ranking are old acquaintances from the business world: Amazon, Apple, Walmart, Volkswagen, Coca-Cola… But year after year, the list’s readers observe the gradual addition of Chinese names in the ranking.

In total, there are 145 Chinese companies (including Taiwan) on the Fortune Global 500 list. The most important companies in China are energy companies. State Grid, China National Petroleum and Sinopec Group are respectively ranked 3rd, 4th and 5th on the list.

Big techs originating in China, however, shine on the list — with e-commerce’s JingDong at 46th; Alibaba ranked 55th; Huawei in 96th and so on—despite the perfect storm scenario they faced in the last year.

By storm, we mean blockages abroad and domestic regulation. Afraid of the Chinese rise, the US government unleashed a series of punishments, bans and restrictions on access to international suppliers.

The most famous, but not the only, case is that of Huawei, which even had one of its most important executives, the daughter of the company’s founder, arrested in Canada under American pressure.

In the domestic environment, for fear of the excessive power that technology companies had been accumulating, the Chinese government applied new and very tough regulatory rules. For no other reason, several stars in the Chinese tech world, such as DiDi (which controls 99 in Brazil) and ByteDance (owner of TikTok) have not yet made their expected IPO.

The thud, of course, was felt: the rate of profit growth for these companies slowed. But nothing that would prevent them from continuing to grow and contributing, decisively, to a record that may only have a symbolic character, but serves as a record: the overtaking of Chinese companies over Americans in the most respected ranking of businesses among American citizens.