Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson May Be Returning to the MCU

with the end of Avengers: Endgame, leading some characters to end a cycle within the franchise, some doubts were left in the air. One of them is whether any of these actors will appear in a new production.

Even with their characters having met their “end”, Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson may return to the MCU in a new, secret project.

Marvel: Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson May Be Returning

According to the website ComicBook, a famous follow-up news site, reported that some fans are trying to find links that can confirm this project. Taking into account that after Civil War, Steve Rogers assumed the nickname of Nomad, and went to live in Wakanda; meanwhile Natasha Romanoff went her own way, as shown in her solo film Black Widow. By the way, the characters have had back and forth in the MCU.

But what would that have to do with the return?

According to the website Murphy’s Universe, Marvel would have registered last year a project called “Marvel Studio Nomad”, which may have Evans and Johansson in the cast.

The article reports that Evans would return to at least one property, leaving the door open for a new cameo in some movie. Scarlett Johassen, who after solving her problem with Marvel regarding the release of Black Widow, returned to good terms with the producer. Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, revealed that the actress is involved in a new project, unrelated to Black Widow.

There are many theories that talk about the return of the actors, involving even the films released this year such as Shang-Chi, Eternals and even Black Widow. Like Bruce Banner and Captain Marvel’s appearance in Shang-Chi and Rick Mason stealing an Avengers Quinjet in Black Widow.

And since there’s nothing confirmed, we hope these theories will come to fruition with the return of the actors, even if they don’t form in their original roles.

Did you like the news?