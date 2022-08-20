Clements Ribeiro, by Brazilian Inácio Ribeiro, is back with his cashmeres

by Jorge Wakabara

In the 1990s, a Brazilian achieved a feat. Inácio Ribeiro not only dressed the most modern Europeans of the time with their irresistible knits, but he owned his own brand there, alongside his wife, the English Suzanne Clements. THE Clements Ribeiro it was one of those brands that the smartest fashionistas knew and worshiped, highly praised by critics. And it has collected fans among a host of celebrities, from Beyoncé and Adele to Florence Welch and Nicole Kidman.

FOLLOW BAZAAR ON INSTAGRAM

This first incarnation of Clements Ribeiro closed its doors in 2014. Now, it returns only with Inácio at the helm (Suzanne is dedicated to a career as a painter and is a master’s student) and her comeback collection, pre-fall 2023, is already on sale at Net-a-Porter and concept stores abroad.

“The brand comes back for two reasons: courage appeared and so did the opportunity. An end to a pandemic is a point of renewal and beginnings. And colors are more necessary than ever”, he points out, referring to the color combinations in the stripes, which have been part of the essence of Clements Ribeiro since the beginning and continue to draw attention – the stylist from Minas calls them “uninhibited”!

Whole in a very chic Scottish cashmereit resumes the brand’s partnership with the traditional Maison Barrie. One of the oldest producers of cashmere knitwear, Barrie is based in Hawick, Scotland, and since 2012 has been part of Chanel’s prestigious Métiers d’Art group – which is made up of several ateliers that supply luxury brands such as Hermès, Dior and Chanel herself, of course. Clements Ribeiro is the only independent brand whose collections are produced entirely by the Barrie factory.

O cruise 2023which is what you see in the first-hand photos here at bazaarwhich will be presented in London, in September, is an evolution of the pre-fall: the stripes and the intarsia technique (which changes the color of the yarn using a different ball in the middle of the work, forming the desired design and leaving the mesh practically the same on the front and back).

Colorful stripes have been deeply embedded in English culture since the mods of the 1960s – one of the foundations of this subculture was the relationship between it and aesthetic references such as the Bauhaus and Pop and Op Art. Very Swinging London!

Inácio adds: “Clements Ribeiro has a unique version of refinement, combining simplicity of form with bold color and graphics. It is a brand that encourages individual expression because it is subtle and adapted, but never, never boring!” Not even. For those who want to add color to their wardrobe in a contemporary and chic way, the return of the brand deserves a gin and tonic toast! Cheers!