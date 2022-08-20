CNH Digital: See how to access by cell phone

Now, carrying the document has become even more practical, considering that, through the website and application, it is possible to have access to all the information provided in the printed version.

However, it is worth mentioning that, although it is convenient, allowing the sharing of vehicle information with more people who use it, the digital version does not have the same validity as the printed document.

How to access CNH Digital?

Every driver who has a driver’s license with a QR Code can have access to Digital Driver’s License. The first option is to download the corresponding application on your cell phone. Then, just log in with your gov.br account.

Once this is done, to access the digital document, you will need to point your cell phone camera at the QR Code that is on the printed CNH. You will also need to take a photo for the app to confirm the information in the system.

Finally, just confirm the zip code and verify that the data is correct. After all this, the application will generate the driver’s license Digital.

Regarding access to the digital version of the CNH on the website, it is necessary to follow the guidelines below:

Access the SENATRAN website – former Denatran; Then, enter your CPF; Then, enter the gov.br password – the same password used to access the Digital Transit Wallet; Finally, accept all terms and verify the information.

What services are available through the platform?

Active blocks to the CNH, such as suspensions, revocations, etc.;

Driver identification data, such as name, CPF, address, date of birth, gender, among others;

Details of the information present on the CNH;

Driver’s photo;

Driver’s license (if necessary);

CNH history, containing all driver’s CNHs issued over the years;

PID issued within the validity period of the CNH.