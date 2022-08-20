Community says PM killed teenager because he confused cell phone with gun

Community denounces police violence and racism (photo: Personal archive/Reproduction)

Residents of Vila Embabas, in the Nova Gameleira neighborhood, in Belo Horizonte, where a 15-year-old teenager was killed by military police on Friday night (8/19), accuse the agents of shooting at close range. The PM alleges that the boy was armed, however, the community claims that the police confused a cell phone with a weapon.

According to residents of the region, Pedro Henrique Costa was killed with nine shots, information that has not yet been confirmed by the police. “I was not present, but another teenager who was with him said that Pedro went to get his cell phone on his waist and, at that time, the police fired”, says a community leader, who preferred not to identify himself.

Read: People demand strictness against police violence

For the community, this is yet another case of police violence against blacks. “No matter how correct you try to be, your color even in unsuspecting situations will be taken into account,” wrote a relative of Pedro on social media.

Neighbors and family members deny the teenager’s involvement with criminals. “We are in Gameleira. This is already a discriminated area”, points out the community leader. The victim was taken to the Hospital do Pronto Socorro João XXIII, but ended up dying.

In the PM version, there was a confrontation with criminals and the teenager would have drawn a gun to shoot at the police. According to the Bulletin of Occurrence (BO), the suspect in the white shirt pointed the gun at the agents, who, threatened, fired. The case took place around 9 pm on Friday (19/8).

The community also questions where the gun allegedly used by the teenager is. “So far, no one from the police has come to talk to us. We had protests yesterday and today, with burning tires, and nothing,” says the community leader.

The soldiers involved in the incident were detained at the headquarters of the 5th Battalion of the Military Police, after the incident ended last night and released on Saturday morning.

The Internal Affairs Department of the Military Police has been following the case since the death of the minor was confirmed. The Military Police informed that it will manifest itself by means of a note. This report will be updated as soon as the corporation discloses the position.