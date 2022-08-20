Concept art brings the MCU’s Mighty Thor with a look true to the comics

New concept art for Thor: Love and Thunder reveals the MCU’s Mighty Thor with a more comic book look.

The character Jane Foster gained the powers of Mighty Thorin Thor: Love and Thunder, but the heroine’s look on the big screen was a little different from what comic book fans knew. However, new concept art reveals that the character’s original design would be much closer to her comic book version.

Marvel Studios concept artist, Andy Parkshared some art that reveals the original look thought for the character.

Check out the concept art of Mighty Thor below:

SEE MORE

The new film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced – a quest for self-discovery. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic assassin known as Gorr the Butcher of the Gods (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods.

To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor’s surprise – is wielding her ancient hammer, Mjölnir, like the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark on a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of Gorr’s revenge, and stop it before it’s too late.”