Corinthians starts preparation for game against Fortaleza with under-20 highlights

O Corinthians started, on Friday afternoon, the preparation for the game against Fortaleza, which will take place this Sunday, at 18:00h (Brasília time), at Arena Castelão. In the published photos of CT Dr. Joaquim Grava, it was possible to see the presence of Felipe Longo, Guilherme Biro, Zé Vitor, Léo Mana and Arthur Sousahighlights of the under-20, in addition to Alan Gobetti.

Right-back Léo Mana was listed for the decision against Atlético-GO, last Wednesday, for the Copa do Brasil, but did not make his debut.

He should appear again on the list, as Rafael Ramos has a muscle injury in his thigh and Fagner, who played the full 90 minutes in the middle of the week, should be spared. One option for the sector is Bruno Méndez. Ramiro and Mateus Vital also appeared in the photos, who should be called.

Regarding the activities, the athletes started with a warm-up in Field 1 and, afterwards, the coach Vítor Pereira promoted a movement of passes. Afterwards, the players went to Field 2 for training in possession of the ball in a reduced space. Finally, there was a work of confrontation.

The tendency is for the VP to give rest to some names, such as Gil, Fábio Santos and Renato Augusto. A likely lineup might have: Cassius; Bruno Méndez, Balbuena, Raul Gustavo and Lucas Piton; Cantillo, Roni and Giuliano; Gustavo Silva, Adson (Róger Guedes) and Yuri Alberto (Júnior Moraes).

The cast returns to training this Saturday morning, while, in the afternoon, it will travel to the capital of Ceará. It is worth remembering that the black and white fan who wants to watch Timão at Arena Castelão will need to pay a high amount.

Corinthians, qualified for the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil, seeks recovery in the Brazilian. In the 22nd round, they lost to arch-rivals Palmeiras and dropped to third place, with the same 39 points as Flamengo, in second place. Fortaleza is 15th, with 24 points.

