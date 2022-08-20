Coritiba have news among those related to face Fluminense

Midfielder Robinho is the main novelty in Coritiba’s list of related parties for the game against Fluminense, this Saturday, at Maracanã, for the 23rd round of the Brazilian Championship. The midfielder, who was in the Medical Department for two months, is available at debut of coach Guto Ferreira. Colombian midfielder Juan Diaz was listed for the first time.

Another who returns is striker Alef Manga, who served an automatic suspension in the last match. Defender Luciano Castán and midfielder Willian Farias are suspended for the third yellow card. Goalkeeper Alex Muralha, defender Henrique, midfielder Boschilia and striker Hernán Perez are missing from the Medical Department.

The likely team that will start the match against Fluminense should have: Rafael William, Matheus Alexandre, Guillermo, Márcio Silva and Guilherme Biro; Bernardo, Val, Jesus Trindade and Egidio; Fabricio Daniel and Léo Gamalho.

Check the related ones:

goalkeepers: Marcao and Rafael William;

Defenders: Egídio, Guilherme Biro, Guillermo, Jhon Chancellor, Marcio Silva, Matheus Alexandre, Nathanael, Nathan Mendes and Rafael Santos;

Socks: Bernardo, Bruno Gomes, Jesús Trindade, Juan Diaz, Régis, Robinho and Val;

Attackers: Adrián Martinez, Alef Manga, Fabricio Daniel, José Hugo and Léo Gamalho.