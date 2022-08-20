Cruise to have ‘airport player’ in 2023? Director explains strategy

photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro Pedro Martins and Ronaldo talk during Cruzeiro training, at Toca da Raposa II With Cruzeiro close to securing access to Serie A in 2023, its fans are looking forward to what will be done in terms of investment in the next season. The so-called “airport player” finally disembarking at Confins Airport?

In a press conference held this Thursday (18), Cruzeiro’s football executive, Pedro Martins, discussed this reinforcement profile. ‘The idea of ​​having an airport team,’ he said, who advocates a stronger collective than outstanding individual pieces.

“What we’ve been working on as a project concept, as an idea for the future for Cruzeiro, is having an airport team. We have important players who understand the club’s profile, who adapt to the game model, regardless of whoever is here”, he evaluated.

Confirmed Cruzeiro hires in 2022 “Today we have an institutional guideline. No one is above the institution. We will always work so that the club remains strong, competitive and, increasingly, performing at a high level. Playing the best competitions. This is our objective”, he added. the leader.

The expectation of Cruzeiro fans for a big name, however, has reason to exist. In April, Ronaldo – who bought 90% of the shares of Sociedade Anima de Futebol (SAF) from Raposa – admitted that businessman Pedro Loureno, former patron of the club, promised to hire a reinforcement to ‘stop the airport’.

Before that, still in February, Ronaldo himself had indicated ‘heavy reinforcements’ if Cruzeiro reached the mark of 50,000 supporters. The goal was reached in mid-May. Today, the club has about 62,000 members.

So far, Cruzeiro, which has an excellent campaign in Serie B of the Brazilian Championship (75.6% use of points), has made more modest signings and, for the most part, without the purchase of economic rights.

In the last transfer window, there were eight reinforcements. They are the defender Lus Felipe; full-backs Marquinhos Cipriano and Wesley Gasolina; midfielders Pablo Siles and Chay, in addition to forwards Bruno Rodrigues, Lincoln and Juan Christian. Also striker Stnio returned on loan to Turin, from Italy.