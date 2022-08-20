Cuba will send hundreds of doctors to the Calabria region of Italy | World

The Cuban government will send almost 500 doctors for the region of Calabria, in the south of ItalyCuban state media reported this week, as part of a broader program that sends surplus doctors from the communist island to countries in need.

State media outlet Cubadebate said Calabria has been experiencing a shortage of doctors since 2010, part of a nationwide health crisis, and has failed to meet the need in any other way.

“All regions are trying their best to hire doctors, but they are not finding any,” Cubadebate quoted the President of Calabria, Roberto Occhiuto, who said: “This problem is much more serious in Calabria.”

Occhiuto confirmed the contract separately in a video posted on social media.

Cuba will send 497 doctors from various specialties to the region in the coming months, starting in September, Cubadebate reported.

Some 40 countries on five continents, including Italy, received Cuban doctors during the Covid-19 pandemic, as the government of Cuba – which has just over 11 million people – did much more than it could in its missions. of medical diplomacy.

Cuba sends doctors to other countries since the revolution

Since its revolution in 1959, Cuba has sent its “white coat army” to disaster sites and disease outbreaks around the world, in the name of solidarity. For the past decade, they have fought cholera in Haiti and Ebola in West Africa.

Cuba has exported doctors on more routine missions in exchange for cash or goods in recent decades, one of the main sources of hard currency. You United States have criticized the program, saying that the working conditions are exploitativean accusation that Cuba denies.

