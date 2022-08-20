Dakota Johnson Is a Young Mother of an Autistic Daughter in a Passionate Romance You Must See

Cha Cha Real Smoothis a comedy-drama directed, scripted and starring Cooper Raiff that will conquer you from start to finish.

Dakota Johnsonfamous for the 50 Shades of Gray franchise, is the protagonist.

In the cast, the film also has Leslie Mann (Welcome to 40), Brad Garrett (Operation babysitter), Raul Castillo and Evan Assante.

In Cha Cha Real Smooth, Andrew has just graduated from college. Moving into adulthood, he realizes that the course he chose to study and graduate from is not exactly what he wanted in the end and is now back to square one.

The young man ends up returning to his parents’ home in New Jersey, with no job or prospects for life. But what Andrew ended up learning in college – and very well – was partying and drinking.

Having an epiphany, Andrew starts throwing parties for other people, having bar mitzvahs for his younger brother’s friends. One of these parties leads him to meet Domino, a mother with an autistic daughter. This life-changing friendship ends up presenting Andrew with new possibilities, for his own life and beyond.

CONTINUE AFTER ANNOUNCEMENT

Cha Cha Real Smooth is available on Apple TV+.

See the trailer:

You will like it too!

If you’re looking for a good movie to watch, check out the video below that has a great tip for you to watch today. Oh, and don’t forget to register. We have new videos EVERY day!