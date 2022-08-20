Datena receives inappropriate content on mobile and explodes

During this Friday’s Brasil Urgente (19), José Luiz Datena was outraged by receiving inappropriate content live. Upon returning from the airing of a story, the presenter noticed that a candidate for Election 2022 had sent a photo of the campaign on his cell phone. The anchor got angry with the situation and scolded the person, without mentioning the name of who was responsible for sending the content.

“I’m receiving a photo of a candidate. I don’t know why the candidate sent me this photo here. What is it? I don’t understand. Do you want me to talk about you as a candidate? What I have to say about you is not good no. I don’t understand why you sent this photo here. Do you want to make fun of me? Screw you!”, detonated Datena.

“I haven’t been involved with a lunch gang. I’ve never stolen lunch here in São Paulo. Do you want me to share your photo? You’re making fun of me. What is it? It doesn’t even have 3% of votes, I had 34.” Datena

He did not reveal who the politician was, but when talking about his voting intentions, the holder of Brasil Urgente gave the impression that he was a candidate for the Senate from São Paulo. Datena even launched a candidacy as the name chosen by Jair Bolsonaro (PL). As he did on other occasions, however, he chose to give up taking up politics.

In the midst of the nervous breakdown, the presenter, who was sitting on the show’s bench, threw his cell phone heavily on the table, causing a loud noise. In another moment of Brasil Urgente, the journalist also created an affair with a live delegate. All because, he didn’t want a name of disaffection to be mentioned in the air. Datena has been irritated on other occasions in the air.

Check the moment:

Datena is angry with reporter expelled from police station

During last Wednesday’s Brasil Urgente (17), Datena was disgusted to say that one of the reporters on the program was expelled from a police station. According to the presenter, Clara Nery was prevented from working by the police team, forcing the professional to stay outside the public place. Through a note from the São Paulo Public Security Department, officials asked the press not to interfere with the work of the police.

