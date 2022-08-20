Don’t Worry Honey: The Movie Went Through Some Ups And Downs To Have Harry Styles In The Lead

Originally titled Don’t Worry Darling, the feature film hits Brazilian theaters on September 22.

Don’t Worry Honey is almost coming to theaters worldwide. After its premiere at the Venice Film Festival, the feature film will be released on September 22 in Brazil. Directed by Olivia Wilde, director of Outlaws, the plot stars Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, Chris Pine, Kiki Layne and Gemma Chan. But did you know that the former member of the One Direction wasn’t in the first lineup of the cast?

According to a recent interview with Vogue, Olivia Wilde said that getting to this cast was not easy. The hardest part was finding the perfect co-star Jack, who would be played by Shia LaBeouf. However, the actor was fired for “misbehavior” shortly after being accused of physical assault and sexual harassment.

Turns out Olivia Wilde had Harry Styles in mind even before Shia LaBeouf signed on to star in the film. To Vogue, Wilde explained that Styles caught his attention with his role in Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk, but before the pandemic he had a world tour scheduled and would be unavailable.

When Shia LaBeouf left the role, Harry Styles was without a schedule for shows, due to the physical isolation caused by the pandemic. As Olivia Wilde has always stated, this was very fortunate as the men’s roster went from bad to worse. The director said that she received some sexist responses when she presented the script to other actors.

I can’t say how many men read the script and said, ‘Unless it’s a duo, unless I’m in the script as much or more than she is. [Florence Pugh]not worth it.’

In Do not worry, dear, Florence Pugh is the protagonist of the film. The character Jack may be important in the story, but his role is a supporting one, and that irritated some actors. Of those who turned down the role, Olivia Wilde said:

They were raised with this kind of innate misogyny as part of their society: ‘If I don’t take up enough space, I don’t look valuable.’ Actresses — highly trained and valuable — have appeared in supporting roles in countless films. We don’t think about it like, ‘My role isn’t as big as his.’ It’s always, ‘Oh, it’s a good role. That’s what I had in mind.’

So when she cast Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde was proud that Harry Styles accepted and respected female role in front of the screen. And that was clear, as the director made a text on Instagram praising the professionalism of the singer of the hits As It Was and Watermelon Sugar. In the caption, she wrote:

“Little-known fact: Most male actors do not want to play supporting roles in female-led films. The industry has led them to believe that it diminishes their power (i.e. financial value) to accept these roles, which is one of the reasons why it is So hard to get funding for films focused on women’s stories… No joke, it’s hard to find actors who recognize why it might be worth allowing a woman to take center stage.”

“Harry Styles not only relished the opportunity to allow the brilliant Florence Pugh to take center stage as our Alice, but he infused each scene with a subtle sense of humanity. He didn’t need to join our circus, but he jumped aboard with humility and grace, and he surprised us every day with his talent.”

Every Harry Styles Movie So Far — And The Ones He Turned Down