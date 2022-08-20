DuckDuckGo: 6 reasons to switch from Google to rival search engine | Launchers and search engines

DuckDuckGo is a rival search engine to Google that offers users more privacy. Created in 2008, the search engine does not store search history and has features like displaying encrypted versions of websites. With this, DuckDuckGo seeks to keep users’ personal information more secure, avoiding tracking and data collection during consultations. The search engine is available in browsers such as Chrome, Firefox and Edge, and also in the form of applications for Android and iPhone (iOS) mobile phones. In the following lines, better understand how DuckDuckGo works and see six reasons that may convince you to switch from Google to a rival search engine.

1. You don’t need to enable incognito mode to browse privately

Unlike Google, where you need to navigate in an incognito tab for more privacy, DuckDuckGo automatically protects the user against search leakage. The term, which can be translated as “search leak”, gives name to the sharing of queried terms with the sites that are clicked on the results page. In addition to the terms used in the search, the sites also collect other data, such as IP address, connecting keywords to users’ personal information.

By protecting users from search leakage, DuckDuckGo covers tracks and redirects Internet user clicks so that websites do not know which terms were searched. It also displays encrypted versions of websites in the results. Sites will still know you visited them, but they won’t know which terms you searched for to get to them.

2. Does not store your search history

DuckDuckGo does not store search history, ie it does not save searches. In this way, the user does not receive query suggestions and cannot review something he has previously searched for. Thanks to this search engine policy, it’s impossible to retrieve a search you’ve done, and you don’t have to worry about having a specific query tied to your IP address.

Google, in turn, saves all search history, unless the auto-delete function is turned on or the user logs into their account and deletes the search. In incognito mode, your search history is private and deleted when the window is closed. Despite being more private, this modality also collects information such as location and search activity. In addition, Google may disclose users’ search history for legal purposes, such as a subpoena, court order, or search warrant.

3. Displays few ads

Compared to Google, which usually displays prominent ads in the first search results, DuckDuckGo shows far fewer ads to the user. In addition, it blocks online trackers, preventing advertisements from appearing again while browsing. In practice, if the user searches for a certain product on DuckDuckGo, he will not see ads about that product on other sites. Google, on the other hand, does not block crawlers by displaying search-related ads while browsing.

4. Websites load faster on DuckDuckGo

DuckDuckGo users may also notice differences in page load speed. That’s because the online crawlers of other search engines not only collect personal information to display ads, they also add extra data to the websites you visit, which increases their load times. DuckDuckGo, in turn, blocks these trackers, freeing up bandwidth and allowing websites to load faster.

5. Search results are not influenced by search history

Google customizes the results shown to users based on past search behavior and clicks. In DuckDuckGo, as there is no storage of search history, results are not filtered. Since the results are not tailored to the user’s interests, they may be more inaccurate when compared to those displayed by Google. Some of the results that appear on the first page of a DuckDuckGo search may appear on the second or third page of Google, for example, because they are less relevant.

6. Information DuckDuckGo Collects

Even though DuckDuckGo does not store users’ personal information, it does use cookies to save any changes made to users’ settings and to track their recent searches in the menu that appears below the search bar. In addition, it is worth mentioning that DuckDuckGo only collects anonymous product information and works with affiliated websites that do not require personal data from Internet users. The search engine does not store users’ personal data on its servers.

