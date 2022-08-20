Elano is no longer Náutico’s coach; Dado Cavalcanti and Pintado are quoted to take over the team | nautical

Coach Elano Blumer couldn’t resist the pressure for his fifth defeat (in six games) in charge of Náutico. After a meeting this Saturday afternoon, between President Diógenes Braga, vice Luiz Filipe Figueiredo and legal vice Luiz Gayão, it was decided to leave the coach, which until the publication of this matter had not yet been officially communicated. Also this Saturday, football executive Ari Barros left the club.

In addition to the lack of results, what further increased the pressure on Elano was the coach’s participation in a charity match, in Limeira, in the interior of São Paulo, this Saturday afternoon. The technician had already informed of the event since his hiring, exactly one month ago.

However, due to the time of the alvirrubro team, in the bottom of the Series B, their trip was not well received by many alvirrubros who collaborate with the current management. The squad performed normally this Saturday, at the club’s training center.

Elano had a contract with Náutico until the end of 2023, but with a low termination fine, around R$ 25 thousand. The coach leaves Timbu with a performance of only 16.6% (he only won the match against CRB). By far, the worst performance among the four coaches who passed through Timbu this season.

It was less than half, for example, of predecessor Roberto Fernandes, who was fired with 38.8% (in 18 matches, 16 of which in Serie B). Felipe Conceição left, in April, with 48.8% (in 15 games, between Série B, Copa do Brasil, Copa do Nordeste and State) and Hélio dos Anjos with 55.5% (in six matches, all for the State)

In his last press conference, Elano said he was not worried about a possible dismissal.

– I’m not worried about my job. In football, everything seems to be an excuse. But I’m alone, without my family. My daughter had surgery, my daughter is going away and I’m going to go six months without seeing her. I’m living in CT. We are having field problems to train. If the target is me, no problem – said the now ex-coach alvirrubro.

Pintado and Dado Cavalcanti quoted

In the bottom of Serie B, with only 21 points, the board of Náutico is now looking for its fifth coach of the season, something that happened for the last time in 2017, just when it was relegated to Serie C. And curiously, the two names that are at the board of directors to take charge of the team have already passed through the club.

The first is Pintado, who was fired from Cuiabá in May. The 56-year-old coach was champion of Mato Grosso for Dourado this year and also has access to Serie A in 2020, through Juventude.

Pintado’s list of works also includes visits to Chapecoense, Goiás, Figueirense, América-RN, CRB and several clubs in the interior of São Paulo, such as Guarani, São Caetano, Penapolense, Guaratinguetá, Ituano and Linense.

In 2008, he had a quick stint at Náutico, but led the team in just six games in Serie A, curiously with a similar (and even worse) performance than Elano’s, with a draw and five defeats (only 5.5% ).

The other name mentioned is that of Dado Cavalcanti, from Pernambuco, 41 years old, who curiously had Vila Nova as his last club, where he stayed for only seven matches, being fired in July. The coach has two spells at Náutico, in 2014 (23 games) and 2017 (only seven games).

In the curriculum, there are still works in Vitória, Bahia (where he won the Northeast Cup last year), Ferroviária, Paraná, Paysandu, CRB, Ponte Preta, Coritiba, Mogi Mirim, Luverdense and Santa Cruz.