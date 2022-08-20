Emilia Clarke gave advice to the actress of “House of the Dragon”

Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen in “Game of Thrones” and Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen in “House of the Dragon”. (Photo: Publicity/HBO)

The actress Emma D’Arcy is about to make its big debut in “The Dragon’s House”, HBO series derived from “Game of Thrones”, and received important advice from the protagonist of the original plot, Emilia Clarketo deal with the story’s popularity.

She said that the interpreter of Daenerys Targaryen prepared her for the “battle” that is to be in a great show like this. “Miguel Sapochnik, one of the producers, arranged for me to meet Emilia Clarke. We went to dinner together. She was very generous.”

“We talked for hours and she was very sincere. She talked about all areas of that experience. Cleverly, she kept a lot to herself as well,” praised D’Arcy, who will play Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, ancestor of the Mother of Dragons.

“Very kindly, she kind of prepared me for the toughness that this job requires. In fact, she really prepared me for battle, and she is an amazing person,” she added.

What to Expect from “House of the Dragon”

Written and produced by George RR Martin and Ryan Condal, “House of the Dragon” is based on the books in the “Fire & Blood” series. “Centuries before the events of ‘Game of Thrones’, House Targaryen – the only family of dragonlords to survive the Destruction of Valyria – took up residence on Dragonstone,” reads the synopsis.

“The story begins with the legendary Aegon the Conqueror, creator of the Iron Throne, and continues through the generations of Targaryen who fought to hold the seat, until the civil war that nearly destroyed their dynasty.”

The main cast includes Paddy Considine as King Viserys Targaryen, Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen, Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower and Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen. The first episode of “House of the Dragon” will air on HBO this Sunday, August 21.