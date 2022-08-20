Emilia Clarke’s Real Character Revealed

Secret Invasion will be one of the next series from Marvel Studios for Disney +, where the studio will finally adapt the famous arc of the comics in which Earth becomes the target of an infiltration of the skrulls.

The cast includes Samuel L. Jackson, our beloved Nick Fury, and Ben Mendelsohn, the skrull Talos, as well as new actors like Emilia Clarke (game of Thrones), Olivia Colman (Fleabag) and Kingsley Ben-Adir (One Night in Miami).

the debut of Secret Invasion is scheduled for the first quarter of 2023, and its reshoots have recently ended, a fact confirmed by Samuel L. Jackson himself on his Instagram.

And fans are waiting for more news, such as knowing the identity of the mysterious character played by Emilia Clarke, something that Marvel has chosen, so far, not to reveal. But as is often the case, the information ended up leaking out.

Journalist Daniel Richtman stated that the actress’ character is the skrull G’iahwho in the comics has posed as Pepper Potts and was a skrull who helped with the invasion at first but later switched sides when seeing the brutality of her people’s plans, something that can also happen in the series.

