Ex-UFC, Erick Silva reveals post-Covid 19 heart attack and confirms retirement from MMA | it’s

One of the greatest representatives of MMA in Espírito Santo around the world, fighter Erick Silva, 38 years old, confirmed to ge who “hung up the gloves”. And the reason for retirement has to do with health. The now ex-athlete suffered a heart attack in June 2021, he has since decided to end his career and now works in the financial market.

After 32 fights, 15 of them in the UFC, the biggest mixed martial arts event in the world, the “capixaba phenomenon” was inactive since 2019, when he lost to the British Paul Daley at Bellator 223. Since then, Erick Silva was totally stopped and exactly one year after his last professional fight, after a light training session with fellow fighter Joilton Peregrino (ex-TUF Brasil), the shock, diagnosis and hospitalization came.

– In June 2021 I had a heart attack, I had a heart attack. I didn’t train for a year and a half, and I went to train with Joilton Peregrino and I tried hard. We did a 5-round workout and I started to feel a pain in my chest. This pain confused me a lot with muscle fatigue, I didn’t understand what was happening. So much so that I went home, played with my son in the pool despite the pain and only relieved it with breathing work. He relieved, but didn’t stop. So I took the car and went to the hospital alone. There we did the tests, my cardiac enzymes were very high and I was hospitalized.

2 of 3 Erick Silva with Peregrino and Marcelo Guimarães — Photo: Personal Archive Erick Silva with Peregrino and Marcelo Guimarães — Photo: Personal Archive

The decision to retire came soon after. Erick Silva believes that the heart problem he had was a sequel to Covid-19, which affected his entire family in April 2020.

– I stayed in the ICU for a week, and my cardiologist said that it could probably have been a sequela of Covid-19, because a thrombus was found in the coronary artery and that was preventing the flow of blood afterwards. I was still for a while, then I did my routine exams and it was found that the anatomy of my heart was perfect. But that fact was a decisive point for me not to fight anymore.

What Erick Silva also reveals is that the heart problem may have been just the last straw to end his trajectory in the sport. Three months before the heart attack, in an interview with the portal “Super Lutas”, Erick was already considering at least taking a break from his career, without imagining that he would soon suffer a blow that would be decisive in his life. In addition, the sequence of six defeats in the last eight fights, since 2015, were cruel to the capixaba’s motivation.

– The moment I decided to step away from MMA was after my last fight, in 2019. I saw that I wasn’t able to perform as I thought I could in 100% physical conditions. I think the injuries ended up changing my outlook as an athlete.

3 of 3 Erick Silva — Photo: Personal Archive Erick Silva — Photo: Personal Archive

After the health problems, Erick Silva decided to change completely. He hung up his gloves, opened his laptop and currently works in the financial market. Something that had already started to reconcile with the training routine since 2020, but that became a profession even from last year.

– When it was in 2020, in the pandemic, in isolation, I “fell headfirst” into the family company, I started to dedicate myself to better understanding how the financial market works and I’m currently working on it, nothing to do with the struggle. This was also one of the reasons I walked away 100% to focus on my new job. Already in 2021 I started to be further ahead in the family business. I work in a factory, with advance payment of receivables, we assume the companies’ credit rights.

Back in Espírito Santo for the relaunch of the Erick Silva Institute, a social project that gives martial arts classes to needy children in Vila Velha, and which was inactive because of the pandemic, Erick Silva is resigned and resigned to what fate will give him. booked. However, the motivation with the new challenges shows him that the way forward can be as glorious as his MMA career.