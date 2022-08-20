A new Fast & Furious spin-off movie focusing on Charlize Theron’s villain Cipher is currently in the works.

Ubisoft reveals all about Assassin’s Creed Infinity

When will God of War: Ragnarok be released?

Fast and Furious | Spin-off focused on Cipher is in development

The Fast and Furious franchise is a series that never seems to end. The series currently has two more films in development that will wrap up the story of the main films, but a number of spin-offs are in the works.

This Elektra cosplay will take you to the Marvel Comics universe

A sequel to Hobbs and Shaw is currently in development and an all-female film. But now Vin Diesel has revealed that there is at least one more spin-off in the works.

According to Variety, a new spin-off is in development and will focus on Charlize Theron’s Cipher. The character was first introduced in Fast & Furious 8 and was revealed to have been behind Owen Shaw’s actions in Fast & Furious 6, which led to the events of the seventh film.

The actress returned to the role in F9 and is expected to return in at least one of its sequels. It is currently unknown if Charlize Theron will reprise her role in the spin-off or what kind of movie it will be.

Directed by Justin Lin from a screenplay by Daniel Casey, it stars Vin Diesel, John Cena, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Cardi B, Sung Kang, Helen Mirren and Charlize Theron.

Fast and Furious 9 is currently in theaters.

Did you like the news?