Fast & Furious 10 Loses Its Director

Director Justin Lin has stepped down from directing Fast X, the tenth installment in the Fast & Furious franchise. He returns to his role as producer, and the reason would be creative differences. Justin Lin directed 5 films in the saga and co-wrote the screenplay for Fast X alongside Dan Casey.

One Punch-Man: Season 3 – announcement, premiere date and more!

Fast X: Fast and Furious 10 loses its director

The now producer leaves the direction of Fast X with the shooting still in progress, considering that Vin Diesel, one of the main names of the cast, informed the start of filming last week. Deadline’s website said production could be halted until Universal hires a new director to continue filming.

Lin released a statement about his decision to leave the film:

“With Universal’s support, I made the difficult decision to step down as director of FAST X, keeping the project as producer. Over 10 years and five movies, we managed to shoot the best actors, the best stunts and the best car chases. On a personal note, as the son of Asian immigrants, I am proud to help build the most diverse franchise in film history. I will be forever grateful to the incredible cast, crew and studio for their support and for welcoming me into the FAST family.”

It is worth remembering that last week, Vin Diesel published a photo and a long caption saying how disappointed he was when reading the Fast X script. His frustration with the script was due to the absence of the name of the actress Jordana Brewster who plays Mia Toretto for the Fast & Furious sequel. He didn’t accept that the tenth movie didn’t have the character and Jordana was then included again. Check the post:

This Elektra cosplay will take you to the Marvel Comics universe

Did you like the news?

So, follow us on our social networks like twitter, Instagram and Facebook. So you can follow all the news about movies, series and more!